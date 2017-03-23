Labour, Greens pledge fiscal responsibility if elected

The Labour and Green parties are promising to be fiscally responsible if they win the Treasury benches at the September general election and will set up a body independent of government to make sure they stick to their rules. The opposition bloc have a memorandum of understanding to try to topple the National-led government, which has been in power since late 2008, and today released a set of budget responsibility rules to shore up their fiscal and economic credentials.

