Labasa: Police recover young girl's body
Update: 11:59AM LABASA Police have managed to recover the body of the three-year-old boy who was allegedly pushed into the Labasa River last night. The young boy is one of the three children who are believed to have been pushed overboard the boat they were travelling in by their father.
