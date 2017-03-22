Judge sides with American Samoa local...

Judge sides with American Samoa local fishermen over feds

A federal judge in Honolulu has ruled that the decision to reduce the area off-limits to large vessels along the coast of American Samoa "is invalid," clearing the way for exclusive access by local fishermen and small boats. U.S District Court Judge Leslie E. Kobayashi also ruled that National Marine Fisheries Service's change of the rule "was arbitrary and capricious."

