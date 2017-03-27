Inside Gloriavale: The official story

Allegations of physical and sexual abuse, forced marriage, forced separation of families and a controlling environment at the Gloriavale religious community sparked an 18-month investigation by the New Zealand Government. Now, Newsroom's Morgan Tait can exclusively reveal what the Department of Internal Affairs' investigation found out about life inside the controversial sect.

