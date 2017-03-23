'I just felt like I had a really bad flu'
A DEADLY outbreak of drug-resistant tuberculosis has occurred in Australia because a Sydney doctor wrongly diagnosed a 23-year-old university student with asthma and then lung cancer before realising it was TB. An investigation by News Corp Australia has uncovered a further 10 people were infected by the disease after the man tried to get treatment from his GP and only after his third return visit - and three months of sickness - was referred for an X-ray which uncovered a 6cm hole in his lung.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|17 hr
|Maeakafa
|561
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Fri
|Phil
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|1
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar 11
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb '17
|Trump your President
|8
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
