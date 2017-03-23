'I just felt like I had a really bad flu'

A DEADLY outbreak of drug-resistant tuberculosis has occurred in Australia because a Sydney doctor wrongly diagnosed a 23-year-old university student with asthma and then lung cancer before realising it was TB. An investigation by News Corp Australia has uncovered a further 10 people were infected by the disease after the man tried to get treatment from his GP and only after his third return visit - and three months of sickness - was referred for an X-ray which uncovered a 6cm hole in his lung.

