'How could this happen?' The reprehensible letter from the man who murdered Tara Brown

In 2015, Australia was rocked by another horrifying crime of intimate partner violence when Gold Coast man Lionel Patea brutally murdered his ex-partner, Tara Brown. Brown had just dropped the pair's daughter off at childcare when Patea chased her down in his car, ran her vehicle off the road and - while she was trapped in the upturned wreckage - proceeded to viciously beat her with a metal plate.

