Hot shot: Deployed

Hot shot: Deployed

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

Deployed: Fire controlman 1st class Bronson Pettit of Chico speaks with students at a Saipan elementary school in the Northern Mariana Islands during a community outreach project. Pettit is assigned to Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain , which is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb 19 Trump your President 8
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb 14 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 55
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,943 • Total comments across all topics: 279,405,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC