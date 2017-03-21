Hit and Run: The six people a new book alleges a NZ Sas raid killed
Authors Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson launched their book, Hit and Run, in Wellington on Tuesday night after years of working together on it. These are the six Afghan civilians that were killed in a botched 2010 NZ-led SAS raid, according to a new book by journalists Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|1
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar 11
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb '17
|Trump your President
|8
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under
|Feb '17
|Dennis Fooguson
|2
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC