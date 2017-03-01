Grandparents warned authorities about mother before Moama drowning tragedy: lawyers

The two boys at the centre of an alleged attempted double drowning in Australia were "snatched" by their mother soon after her release from jail, lawyers for the boys' grandparents have claimed in an explosive letter to the Department of Community Corrections. The legal letter was sent after the children had been allegedly taken from their grandmother's care but before the tragedy unfolded on the banks of the Murray River on the border of New South Wales and Victoria, which has left the younger boy missing, feared drowned, and the older boy in a serious condition in hospital.

