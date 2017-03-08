Fran O'Sullivan: PM pushes growth as ...

Fran O'Sullivan: PM pushes growth as election winner

Prime Minister Bill English is developing an election narrative based on the belief that New Zealanders have embraced a growth mindset. And that a Labour-led Opposition - out of sync with this mood - is taking a defeatist approach by overly focusing on negatives.

Chicago, IL

