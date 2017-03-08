Flash flooding, slips, with more heav...

Flash flooding, slips, with more heavy rain and a chance of small tornado in Northland

18 hrs ago

Northland is on alert after a weather system which dropped a month's worth of rain in one night over the top of the North Island continues to wreak havoc. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the region, with the chance of a small tornado hitting amid expected torrential downpours, hail and flash flooding.

