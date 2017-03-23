Five arrested over China meth bust

Five arrested over China meth bust

Five men have been charged over allegedly attempting to traffic more than 100kg of the prohibited drug, also known as ice. Operation Valencia, a joint investigation between the AFP, NSW Police, Australian Border Control and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, stopped the drug shipment leaving Guangdong Province in China before it left for Australia.

