Fisher Funds hires former Cooperative Bank boss
Former Cooperative Bank head Bruce McLachlan will take over the reins at Fisher Funds Management in April replacing the face of the country's fifth-biggest fund manager, Carmel Fisher. McLachlan will take over on April 18, letting Carmel Fisher step back from the day-to-day operations to spend more time with her family.
