First signs of Fonterra's Oz turnaround

13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Fonterra is now "running its own race" in Australia after last year's milk price implosion, the co-operative's managing director across the Tasman, Rene Dedoncker says. For years Fonterra has lost money in Australia and the last two have been particularly difficult as the co-op was forced to match its larger Aussie competitor, Murray Goulburn's, high milk price.

