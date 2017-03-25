Filipino rescued in Papua New Guinea after 56 days adrift
Sydney: A Filipino fisherman has been rescued in Papua New Guinea after drifting at sea for 56 days, but his uncle died during the ordeal, a report said Saturday. The men left General Santos in the southern Philippines in January but hit bad weather and were swept out to sea, the PNG Post Courier reported after a fishing boat spotted Roland Omongos, 21, on March 9. The newspaper, citing local police, said the pair had no food and the survivor's uncle died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|27 min
|Maeakafa
|561
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Fri
|Phil
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|1
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar 11
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb '17
|Trump your President
|8
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC