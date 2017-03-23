Fed Court poised with warrant for Mensink
Clive Mensink's months-long game of cat and mouse with Queensland Nickel's liquidators is expected to come to a head in the Federal Court on Monday. Mr Mensink, the nephew of former federal MP and businessman Clive Palmer, has been ordered to end his extended overseas holiday and return home for a court grilling over the collapse of his uncle's nickel business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|7 hr
|Maeakafa
|561
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Fri
|Phil
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|1
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar 11
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb '17
|Trump your President
|8
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC