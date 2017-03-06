English's Super policy may not surviv...

English's Super policy may not survive election

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Prime Minister Bill English's proposal to lift the retirement age to 67 may not survive past the election after National's likely coalition partners and opponents roundly rejected it. The major policy shift by National is not scheduled to take place until 2037.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb 19 Trump your President 8
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb 14 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 55
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,887 • Total comments across all topics: 279,371,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC