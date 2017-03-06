English's Super policy may not survive election
Prime Minister Bill English's proposal to lift the retirement age to 67 may not survive past the election after National's likely coalition partners and opponents roundly rejected it. The major policy shift by National is not scheduled to take place until 2037.
