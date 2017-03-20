Dylan Voller's 'kill list'

Dylan Voller's 'kill list'

Notorious youth prisoner Dylan Voller allegedly wrote a list of six people he wanted to kill - and how to kill them - while he was in prison DYLAN Voller compiled a list of youth justice officers and fellow inmates he wanted to kill while being held at the Don Dale Detention Centre, including details of how he wanted to see them die. The list is among evidence presented to the Royal Commission into Child Protection and Detention ahead of hearings next week, where corrections staff are set to take the stand.

