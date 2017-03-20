Dylan Voller's 'kill list'
Notorious youth prisoner Dylan Voller allegedly wrote a list of six people he wanted to kill - and how to kill them - while he was in prison DYLAN Voller compiled a list of youth justice officers and fellow inmates he wanted to kill while being held at the Don Dale Detention Centre, including details of how he wanted to see them die. The list is among evidence presented to the Royal Commission into Child Protection and Detention ahead of hearings next week, where corrections staff are set to take the stand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under
|Feb 14
|Dennis Fooguson
|2
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Canberra woman a success story of support servi...
|Feb 11
|Covenant 4 Noah M...
|1
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Feb 10
|wild bill over th...
|55
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC