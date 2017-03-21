Deadly U-turn: US surgeon pleads guilty to causing double fatal car crash near Nelson

Kenneth Wolnak was planning on travelling to Kaiteriteri with his wife to explore Abel Tasman National Park, but he turned the wrong way and never made it. After leaving his accommodation in Westdale Rd, between Nelson and Motueka, about 10.25am on February 27, the American heart surgeon on holiday in New Zealand, turned left onto State Highway 60. He drove about two kilometres in the Toyota SUV he had hired in Christchurch when he arrived in the country in mid-February before realising he should have turned right.

