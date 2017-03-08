Dame Valerie Adams crowned national g...

Dame Valerie Adams crowned national gumboot throwing champion

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Stuff.co.nz

She has two Olympic golds and a silver, and now Dame Valerie Adams has added New Zealand gumboot throwing champion to her accolades. Adams is in Palmerston North this weekend for the Hilux New Zealand Rural Games, and despite having never tossed a gumboot before, she yesterday tried her hand at the championship competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... 9 hr Solarman 1
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... 18 hr Rev Don Wildmoan 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb 19 Trump your President 8
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb 14 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,097 • Total comments across all topics: 279,489,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC