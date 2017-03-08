Dame Valerie Adams crowned national gumboot throwing champion
She has two Olympic golds and a silver, and now Dame Valerie Adams has added New Zealand gumboot throwing champion to her accolades. Adams is in Palmerston North this weekend for the Hilux New Zealand Rural Games, and despite having never tossed a gumboot before, she yesterday tried her hand at the championship competition.
