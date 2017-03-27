Cyclone Debbie damage bill for farmers could hit $1b, agricultural groups warn

Cyclone Debbie has the potential to wipe out fruit, vegetable and sugar cane crops worth more than one billion dollars, devastating regional communities and sending prices soaring at the green grocers. The Bowen area, between Mackay and Townsville, produces most of Australia's winter vegetable crop, including capsicum, tomato, eggplant, pumpkin, cucumber, beans and corn.

