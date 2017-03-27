Cyclone Debbie damage bill for farmer...

Cyclone Debbie damage bill for farmers could hit $1b, agricultural groups warn

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

Cyclone Debbie has the potential to wipe out fruit, vegetable and sugar cane crops worth more than one billion dollars, devastating regional communities and sending prices soaring at the green grocers. The Bowen area, between Mackay and Townsville, produces most of Australia's winter vegetable crop, including capsicum, tomato, eggplant, pumpkin, cucumber, beans and corn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... 9 hr VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Sat Maeakafa 561
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Mar 11 Solarman 1
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar 11 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb '17 Trump your President 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,487 • Total comments across all topics: 279,850,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC