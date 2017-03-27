Cyclist Mike Hall had warned others o...

Cyclist Mike Hall had warned others of fast vehicles before being hit by car

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

An inspirational British endurance cyclist who died after he was struck by a car during a race across Australia had warned other competitors about the dangers of fast moving vehicles getting too close to riders. Tributes have poured in for Mike Hall, 35, who died near the Australian capital, Canberra, during the Indian Pacific Wheel Race, from Perth to Sydney, on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... 3 hr CORRELATION 1
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar 26 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar 25 Maeakafa 561
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Mar 11 Solarman 1
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar 11 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb '17 Trump your President 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,548 • Total comments across all topics: 279,976,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC