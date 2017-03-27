Cyclist Mike Hall had warned others of fast vehicles before being hit by car
An inspirational British endurance cyclist who died after he was struck by a car during a race across Australia had warned other competitors about the dangers of fast moving vehicles getting too close to riders. Tributes have poured in for Mike Hall, 35, who died near the Australian capital, Canberra, during the Indian Pacific Wheel Race, from Perth to Sydney, on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|3 hr
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar 26
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar 25
|Maeakafa
|561
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|1
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar 11
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb '17
|Trump your President
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC