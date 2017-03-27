Croc shot in WA after killing farm an...

Croc shot in WA after killing farm animals

Read more: The Mercury

A saltwater crocodile that killed a horse and savaged a cow, and is suspected of killing a dog, has been shot dead in Western Australia's Kimberley region. The 3.5-metre crocodile spent six months venturing on to multiple properties around the Lower Ord River and being aggressive towards farmers and their livestock, the Department of Parks and Wildlife says.

