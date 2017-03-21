Coastal Pacific Trail a step closer after Government promises...

A proposed Coastal Pacific Trail down the east coast will allow cyclists to soak up stunning views along State Highway 1. The Government will consider cyclists in the rebuild of the earthquake-hit State Highway 1, Transport Minister Simon Bridges says. The groundswell of support for a proposed cycling and walking trail down the South Island's east coast has encouraged those involved to form a trust to oversee the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.