Christchurch food tours go 'off the eaten track'
Jenny Garinga is introducing locals and international visitors to some of Christchurch's hidden culinary treasures through her "off the eaten track" Ground Food Tours. Her aim is to help locals become confident using more new ingredients and to allow overseas visitors to experience New Zealand through food.
