Christchurch food tours go 'off the e...

Christchurch food tours go 'off the eaten track'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Press On-Line

Jenny Garinga is introducing locals and international visitors to some of Christchurch's hidden culinary treasures through her "off the eaten track" Ground Food Tours. Her aim is to help locals become confident using more new ingredients and to allow overseas visitors to experience New Zealand through food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press On-Line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Sat Solarman 1
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Sat Rev Don Wildmoan 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb 19 Trump your President 8
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb 14 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,980 • Total comments across all topics: 279,517,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC