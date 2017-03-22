Chinese premier visits Australia to e...

Chinese premier visits Australia to expand bilateral ties

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is due to arrive in the Australian capital Canberra on Wednesday on a mission to expand bilateral ties as President Donald Trump proposes an "America First" overhaul of global trade. Li's visit to Australia and New Zealand is the first by a Chinese premier in 11 years.

