Chinese premier visits Australia to expand bilateral ties
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is due to arrive in the Australian capital Canberra on Wednesday on a mission to expand bilateral ties as President Donald Trump proposes an "America First" overhaul of global trade. Li's visit to Australia and New Zealand is the first by a Chinese premier in 11 years.
