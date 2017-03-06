Catch me if you can, and police did: ...

Catch me if you can, and police did: Alleged scammer to face charges in NSW

A serial fraudster who evaded Australian police for more than 14 years will be extradited from South Australia to NSW on Thursday night to face 29 fraud charges. Markovic was arrested by South Australian police on Saturday for breaching a 31-year-old bond relating to an outstanding arrest warrant.

