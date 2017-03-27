Cat Stevens bringing 50th anniversary tour to New Zealand in December
The iconic 68-year-old singer was last here in 2010, when he staged two sold-out arena concerts in Christchurch and Auckland. This time around he will be playing Auckland's Vector Arena on December 13, New Plymouth's TSB Bowl of Brooklands on December 16 and Christchurch's Horncastle Arena on December 19. Yusuf - who drops his surname Islam when performing - has had a New Zealand connection since his early Cat Stevens days in the 1970s, when Kiwi singer Suzanne Lynch and her husband Bruce toured and recorded a couple of albums with him as backing singer and bassist respectively.
