Cat Stevens bringing 50th anniversary...

Cat Stevens bringing 50th anniversary tour to New Zealand in December

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Press On-Line

The iconic 68-year-old singer was last here in 2010, when he staged two sold-out arena concerts in Christchurch and Auckland. This time around he will be playing Auckland's Vector Arena on December 13, New Plymouth's TSB Bowl of Brooklands on December 16 and Christchurch's Horncastle Arena on December 19. Yusuf - who drops his surname Islam when performing - has had a New Zealand connection since his early Cat Stevens days in the 1970s, when Kiwi singer Suzanne Lynch and her husband Bruce toured and recorded a couple of albums with him as backing singer and bassist respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press On-Line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar 26 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar 25 Maeakafa 561
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Mar 11 Solarman 1
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar 11 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb '17 Trump your President 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,997 • Total comments across all topics: 279,929,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC