Career changers explain what led to them head in a different direction
Only a quarter of Australian workers have been in their current job for more than 10 years according to Jim Stanford, economist and director of the Centre for Future Work. He said most tended to change their jobs about every two-and-a-half years, but in occupations such as managers, professionals, and clerical or administration, workers changed jobs less frequently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|3 hr
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under
|Feb 14
|Dennis Fooguson
|2
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Canberra woman a success story of support servi...
|Feb 11
|Covenant 4 Noah M...
|1
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Feb 10
|wild bill over th...
|55
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC