British woman raped, held hostage for 2 months in outback Australia: police

A 22-year-old British woman was raped and assaulted a number of times while she was held hostage by a man during a two-month ordeal in the remote outback of northern Australia, police said on Tuesday. The British backpacker was rescued on Sunday after officers stopped a car in Mitchell, a small rural town more than 550 km west of the Queensland state capital, Brisbane, police said.

