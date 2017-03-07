British backpacker met accused rapist at 'bush doof' near Cairns

A British backpacker met her accused rapist at a "bush doof" and started dating him before he began raping, assaulting and keeping her captive, police allege. The 22-year-old was allegedly raped four times, including twice on a 1600-kilometre road trip stretching from Cairns to Mitchell, in the southern Queensland outback, that would see police rescue her after a fuel drive-off.

