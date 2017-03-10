Battle over hips and the hip pocket a...

Battle over hips and the hip pocket as prostheses costs fight heats up

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Australia's medical technology bodies are gearing up for battle as the cost of replacement hips, knees and pacemakers becomes ground zero in the quest to lower private health premiums. The cost of prostheses within the private health system has been blamed as a factor behind increasing premiums, with health insurers complaining they pay more for items on the list than public hospitals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... 17 hr Solarman 1
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Sat Rev Don Wildmoan 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb 19 Trump your President 8
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb 14 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,013 • Total comments across all topics: 279,496,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC