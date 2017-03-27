Australians batten down as cyclone la...

Australians batten down as cyclone lashes coast

Tropical Cyclone Debbie barreled down on northeast Australia Tuesday, dumping torrential rain on the region and leaving more than 50,000 homes without power. The massive storm was also packing sustained winds of 185 kph , with gusts reaching more than 262 kph .

Chicago, IL

