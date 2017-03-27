Australian residents begin evacuating...

Australian residents begin evacuating ahead of cyclone

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Thousands of people began evacuating low-lying areas of Australia's tropical northeast on Monday as a powerful cyclone bore down on the coast. Cyclone Debbie was expected to cross the Queensland state coast along a sparsely populated 100-kilometer stretch between the towns of Ayr and Bowen early Tuesday, Australian Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Paech said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... 20 hr VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Sat Maeakafa 561
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Mar 11 Solarman 1
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar 11 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb '17 Trump your President 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,075 • Total comments across all topics: 279,860,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC