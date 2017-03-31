Australian Museum marks its 190th bir...

Australian Museum marks its 190th birthday with a curious tail or two

On August 23, 1831, just after breakfast, William Holmes shot himself in the chest with his own double-barrelled shotgun, while collecting a cockatoo. The cabinet maker and keen naturalist had been gathering "birds and other curiosities" on Stradbroke Island when stung.

