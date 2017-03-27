Australia shelves planned extradition...

Australia shelves planned extradition treaty with China

Read more: The Progress

The Australian government has shelved a planned extradition treaty with China rather than allow the Senate reject it over human rights concerns. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said senior ministers decided Tuesday not to proceed with the treaty after the opposition Labor Party declared it would block it in the Senate.

Chicago, IL

