Australia braces for Cyclone Debbie

15 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

It has been a relatively quiet cyclone season for Australia so far, but the next cyclone, which is now intensifying in the Coral Sea, could be the strongest one yet. Cyclone Debbie lingered as a tropical wave for days in open water, but on Saturday was upgraded to the equivalent of a tropical storm.

