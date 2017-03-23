Aussie MP calls for ban on Islam and ...

Aussie MP calls for ban on Islam and slates Sadiq Khan in wake of London terror attack

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has urged Australians to use the hashtag 'pray for a Muslim ban' after London's Westminster terror attack yesterday An Australian MP has called for a ban on Islam and slated London's Mayor in the wake of London's terror attack. One Nation leader Pauline Hanson urged Australians to use the hashtag 'pray for a Muslim ban' after a man killed at least five people in Westminster yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Mar 11 Solarman 1
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar 11 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb '17 Trump your President 8
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb '17 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,860 • Total comments across all topics: 279,780,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC