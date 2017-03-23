Aussie MP calls for ban on Islam and slates Sadiq Khan in wake of London terror attack
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has urged Australians to use the hashtag 'pray for a Muslim ban' after London's Westminster terror attack yesterday An Australian MP has called for a ban on Islam and slated London's Mayor in the wake of London's terror attack. One Nation leader Pauline Hanson urged Australians to use the hashtag 'pray for a Muslim ban' after a man killed at least five people in Westminster yesterday.
