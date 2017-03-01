ARTrove helps Kiwi kids fight the big C
The exhibition fundraiser, on Monday March 13 in the Asteron Centre foyer opposite Wellington Railway Station, will showcase the work of 15 Wellington artists and is the opening of a five day exhibition. A portion of each artwork sale on opening night will go to the Child Cancer Foundation, which provides support to local children with cancer and their families.
