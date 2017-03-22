Adele enjoys record-breaking tour of ...

Adele enjoys record-breaking tour of Australia

The 'Hello' hitmaker sold as many as 600,000 tickets during her record-breaking tour Down Under, which included the biggest single concert ever held on Australian soil in Sydney's ANZ stadium, where she performed in front of 100,000 people. Tour promoter Michael Coppel told the Daily Telegraph newspaper in Australia: "It's the highest-selling tour I've ever been involved with, which is quite remarkable after working with Pink and U2 and Fleetwood Mac and Roger Waters."

Chicago, IL

