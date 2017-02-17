Woman saved after falling from cruise ship into Pacific Ocean
The moment a woman was hauled into a lifeboat, after falling off the Princess Sun cruise ship into he Pacific Ocean. New Zealand singer Will Martin, who is currently working as a headline entertainer aboard the Sun Princess, said the passenger fell off the cruise ship between Brisbane and New Caledonia on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Thu
|THE Foo
|9
|What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under
|Feb 14
|Dennis Fooguson
|2
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Canberra woman a success story of support servi...
|Feb 11
|Covenant 4 Noah M...
|1
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Feb 10
|wild bill over th...
|55
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i...
|Feb 6
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC