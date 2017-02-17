Woman saved after falling from cruise...

Woman saved after falling from cruise ship into Pacific Ocean

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

The moment a woman was hauled into a lifeboat, after falling off the Princess Sun cruise ship into he Pacific Ocean. New Zealand singer Will Martin, who is currently working as a headline entertainer aboard the Sun Princess, said the passenger fell off the cruise ship between Brisbane and New Caledonia on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Thu THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb 14 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 55
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
News Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i... Feb 6 BuildTheWall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,471 • Total comments across all topics: 278,971,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC