With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path with Trump
Japan is charting its own course to deal with a radically different U.S. president, an approach that will be tested at the end of this week when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets Donald Trump in the White House and on the golf course in Florida. Some other leaders of America's closest neighbors and allies, from Mexico to the United Kingdom, have been singed by their encounters with Trump.
