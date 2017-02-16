Wine expert fingered in $300,000 wine heist
Wine expert Lak Quach was renowned in the hospitality industry for his "exceptional palate" and vast knowledge, having quaffed some of the world's rarest vintages including a 1945 Cos d'Estournel and an 1893 Chateau Guiraud. He graduated dux at the prestigious Len Evans Tutorial in 2013 after beating 11 rivals to identify fine wines from France's Grand Cru vineyards and became a reviewer for the prestigious Halliday Wine Companion , considered the Bible of Australian wine.
