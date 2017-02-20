Why no local news may be good news for regional TV networks

As WIN, Prime and Southern Cross Austereo begin a three-way battle for TV news viewers in the central west of NSW, ratings results in Wollongong and Canberra suggest that no local news may actually be good news for the regional broadcasters. Even in WIN's hometown market of Wollongong, where the network's billionaire owner Bruce Gordon recently championed his long-standing commitment to local news for regional viewers , the all-local WIN News bulletin was beaten at 6pm last week by Prime7's relay of Seven News from Sydney.

