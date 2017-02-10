What you do on Sunday morning impacts...

What you do on Sunday morning impacts the city you live in

Human activity heats up cities to such an extent that on the weekends when we're having a sleep-in, the centre of town is measurably cooler. It's a different story at 9am on weekdays when work draws people into the CBD, according to research from Melbourne and Monash universities.

