What you do on Sunday morning impacts the city you live in
Human activity heats up cities to such an extent that on the weekends when we're having a sleep-in, the centre of town is measurably cooler. It's a different story at 9am on weekdays when work draws people into the CBD, according to research from Melbourne and Monash universities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
