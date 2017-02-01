What We Know About the Refugee Resettlement Deal Obama Forged With Australia
Days after the Australian government said President Trump confirmed his administration will honor a refugee resettlement deal forged between the allies during the Obama administration, Trump questioned the arrangement and criticizing it as "dumb." The American president wrote on Twitter late Wednesday: "Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia.
