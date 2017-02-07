West Coast rail link could be out for six weeks due to extensive fire damage at the weekend
KiwiRail says the TranzAlpine service, plus coal and dairy trains could be affected for at least six weeks after fire damage to the only rail link between Canterbury and the West Coast. Photo / File KiwiRail anticipates the only rail link between Canterbury and the West Coast could be out for at least six weeks following fire damage at the weekend.
