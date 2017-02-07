West Coast rail link could be out for...

West Coast rail link could be out for six weeks due to extensive fire damage at the weekend

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

KiwiRail says the TranzAlpine service, plus coal and dairy trains could be affected for at least six weeks after fire damage to the only rail link between Canterbury and the West Coast. Photo / File KiwiRail anticipates the only rail link between Canterbury and the West Coast could be out for at least six weeks following fire damage at the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i... 14 hr BuildTheWall 1
News No politician can 'bring back coal' 20 hr Solarman 5
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Mon o see the light 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Sun tomin cali 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14) Feb 2 Father Phart 29
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Feb 1 Pharting Proudly 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,154 • Total comments across all topics: 278,643,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC