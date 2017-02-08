Wake Up, Wimmera | Wednesday, February 8, 2017
PIC OF THE DAY: Use the hashtag #wakeupWimmera on Instagram or email cass.dalgleish@fairfaxmedia.com.au to have your pic included! Photo: @tink_kl, via Instagram - As the sun sets we are a little closer to the finish!!!............then it rains! A hot, humid and sunny Wednesday is here. Horsham has a top of 38, Stawell 36, Warracknabeal 38, Nhill 39, and Edenhope 38. Horsham Rural City Council will meet with both the roads and planning minsters ahead of a determination on the proposed Horsham bypass route.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimmera Mail-Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i...
|18 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|Mon
|Solarman
|5
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Mon
|o see the light
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb 5
|tomin cali
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Feb 4
|Mr russia
|4,604
|Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14)
|Feb 2
|Father Phart
|29
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Proudly
|26
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC