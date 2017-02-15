Wake Up, Wimmera | Wednesday, February 15, 2017
PIC OF THE DAY: Use the hashtag #wakeupWimmera on Instagram or email [email protected] to have your pic included! Photo: @sammjc23, via Instagram - Reflection A St Arnaud jewellery shop has been robbed, making it the second Wimmera jewellers targeted within a week. More here .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimmera Mail-Times.
