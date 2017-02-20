Wake Up, Wimmera | Monday, February 20, 2017

PIC OF THE DAY: Use the hashtag #wakeupWimmera on Instagram or email cass.dalgleish@fairfaxmedia.com.au to have your pic included! Photo: @neilgalloway99, via Instagram - Some 20 Minutes Later A partly cloudy day ahead to start the week - Horsham 23, Stawell 21, Warracknabeal 24, Nhill 23, and Edenhope 22. It took a day for a three-year-old girl to die from the terrible injuries she suffered when a 100-kilogram man stood on her stomach. But it took her killer - gripped by fear, shame and guilt, seven months to admit to the extent of his crime - that he had placed his full weight on the child "in frustration" after tripping over her as she played on the floor.

