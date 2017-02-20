Wake Up, Wimmera | Monday, February 20, 2017
PIC OF THE DAY: Use the hashtag #wakeupWimmera on Instagram or email cass.dalgleish@fairfaxmedia.com.au to have your pic included! Photo: @neilgalloway99, via Instagram - Some 20 Minutes Later A partly cloudy day ahead to start the week - Horsham 23, Stawell 21, Warracknabeal 24, Nhill 23, and Edenhope 22. It took a day for a three-year-old girl to die from the terrible injuries she suffered when a 100-kilogram man stood on her stomach. But it took her killer - gripped by fear, shame and guilt, seven months to admit to the extent of his crime - that he had placed his full weight on the child "in frustration" after tripping over her as she played on the floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ararat Advertiser.
